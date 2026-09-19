Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana on Saturday said the majority of paddy currently arriving at mandis is basmati, adding that formal procurement will commence once field verification of the crop is complete.

Over 80 stalls have been established at the fair by farmers. (HT)

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Rana inaugurated a two-day Horticulture Fair and Horti Expo at Maharana Pratap Horticulture University (MHU) in Karnal alongside vice-chancellor Suresh Malhotra.

During the event, the dignitaries inaugurated the university’s new soil testing and honey testing laboratories and distributed sample reports to visiting farmers. They also released the Haryana Horticulture Magazine, along with an official podcast and a promotional video from MHU.

Highlighting the significance of the expo, Rana said it provides a unified platform for farmers to explore agricultural innovations from MHU, research centres, and entrepreneurs, helping them adopt modern farming practices.

Addressing the gathering, he said India is among the few nations with approximately 80% cultivable land, but warned that shrinking landholdings due to population growth require farmers to pivot toward horticulture to maximise profits.

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{{^usCountry}} “Farmers should also practice traditional farming methods like animal husbandry and prioritise organic farming. This will not only make farmers prosperous but also provide people with better, nutritious food,” Rana said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Farmers should also practice traditional farming methods like animal husbandry and prioritise organic farming. This will not only make farmers prosperous but also provide people with better, nutritious food,” Rana said. {{/usCountry}}

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Malhotra said the expo brings together improved fruit plants, cultivars, vegetable seeds, and advanced cultivation techniques under one roof. He added that over 80 stalls have been established at the fair by farmers, entrepreneurs, agricultural equipment companies, women self-help groups, ICAR representatives, and various state government departments.