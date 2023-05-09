PAFF releases edited video of Poonch ambush, promises full footage ‘soon’

Even as security forces continued to scan Kandi forests in Rajouri district to track-down terrorists responsible for killing five soldiers on May 5, People’s Anti Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, has released 2.50 minute long video clip purportedly showing the April 20 Tota Gali, Poonch, ambush on social media.

PAFF had earlier issued a “press-release” and shared purported details of the May 5 ambush in Kandi forests of Rajouri. (HT FIlr)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video purportedly shows a terrorist with a body camera shooting a soldier multiple times, including on his head. PAFF has claimed that it will release the full footage “soon”.

Official sources confided in HT that the ruthless firing with an automatic assault rifle is from the April 20 ambush.

The cries of the injured soldier, who had jumped out of the truck to escape and take position to retaliate, were being heard clearly in the video. The edited video also purportedly shows defence minister Rajnath Singh meeting soldiers at the Rajouri army base along with lieutenant governor Manoj Singh.

A song can also be heard being played in the edited video that concluded with an urdu sentence “Sab yaad rakha jayega (Everything will be remembered)” and another sentence “Full footage coming soon”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The army has since requested media houses to not air or telecast the propaganda video.

“It is seen that a video clip claiming to (be the) visuals of a terrorist attack on an Army vehicle at Poonch is circulating on social media. Media friends are requested not to air/telecast the propaganda video,” the army’s message shared on WhatsApp groups read.

Calls and messages to director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and additional ADGP Mukesh Singh went unanswered.

A senior police officer, however, said the “video with excerpts of the April 20 ambush seems genuine.”

On Friday, PAFF had issued a “press-release” and shared purported details of the May 5 ambush in Kandi forests of Rajouri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Issued by PAFF “spokesperson” Tanveer Ahmad Rather on social media sites, the “press release” in pointers read, “No IED, no injured or wounded enemies. Lead attack team of seven enemy combatants neutralised immediately and swiftly on the battlefield with no scope for any injury. Some trophy recoveries made from the enemy combatants…. We hope to meet boys from Para Forces often. For it was a good fight. We enjoyed it.”

On April 25, PAFF had released three pictures of the April 20 ambush at Tota Gali.

Rather had at the time shared brief information in pointers of how the attack was executed on the fateful day, while the caption of a photograph purportedly showing an arm of the terrorist with a gun in his hands, reads: “Poonch Attack. Bright day Stalking the prey…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON