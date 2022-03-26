Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pak Hindu family in Jalandhar granted Indian citizenship
chandigarh news

Pak Hindu family in Jalandhar granted Indian citizenship

The family, who came to India in 2001 and belongs to Sialkot in Pakistan, includes brothers Gopal Chand and Gurdial Chand and Sheelawanti, wife of Gurdial. They have been living in remote Basti Guzan area in Jalandhar since 2001
After living in India for over two decades, a three-member Pakistani Hindu family was on Friday administered the oath of Indian citizenship here.
Published on Mar 26, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

: After living in India for over two decades, a three-member Pakistani Hindu family was on Friday administered the oath of Indian citizenship here.

The family, who came to India in 2001 and belongs to Sialkot in Pakistan, includes brothers Gopal Chand and Gurdial Chand and Sheelawanti, wife of Gurdial. They have been living in remote Basti Guzan area here since 2001.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori administered them the oath of citizenship at district administrative complex. Their citizen certificates will be issued later on completion of all the formalities.

Gopal said that he had applied for Indian citizenship online six months ago. He had earlier in 2008 manually applied for citizenship but it was declined then.

Even though he declined to share the reasons behind leaving Pakistan, an official privy to the case shared that the family faced tough time in Pakistan and was harassed there. Back in Pakistan, they did agriculture on their family land.

Gopal said that they were grateful to the Indian authorities for granting them citizenship within six months and making the process hassle free.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP