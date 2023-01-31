Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pak Sikh man accuses Muslims of threatening to kill him, daughters

Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:11 PM IST

A Sikh who went to pick up his daughter from school on Monday in Jacobabad in Sindh was threatened by local Muslims, who abused them and said that they will kill them.

Narain Das Bheel, founder and chief organiser of the Hindu Organisation of Sindh tweeted a video where the Sikh could be heard narrating the incidents of atrocities they are facing in Pakistan. (Representational Photo)
ByAsian News International

Sindh

Narain Das Bheel, founder and chief organiser of the Hindu Organisation of Sindh tweeted a video where the Sikh could be heard narrating the incidents of atrocities they are facing in Pakistan.

Harish Singh said that when he was picking up his daughters from school, he was threatened to be killed by the local Muslims.

He said that the attackers also threatened to kill his daughters. Singh added that his daughters were afraid and refused to go to school. Singh further urged locals to save him from the atrocities.

“I am pleading with the locals of Jacobabad with folded hands that on January 26, when I was coming back after picking up my daughters, some bike-borne Muslims abused and threatened to kill me and my daughters. They hit my scooter. I suffered an injury in my leg. My daughters are worried. They are refusing to go to school,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday urged the ministry of external affairs to look into the matter and called to raise the voice for the safety and justice of minorities in Pakistan.

“Radicals of Jacobabad issuing open threats to Sikhs but Pak Govt stays silent. A resident of Harish Singh Gurdwara says that Muslims are threatening to kill him. Only Govt of India can raise the voice for safety and justice of minorities in Pak @MEAIndia,” tweeted Sirsa.

