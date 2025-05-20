Menu Explore
Pak-based terrorist among 2 chargesheeted for grenade attack on Surankote temple

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 20, 2025 06:44 AM IST

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against two accused, including a Pakistan-based terrorist, for a 2023 grenade attack on a temple in Surankote, officials said.

According to the chargesheet, Ahmed also supplied grenades and instructions for execution of the attack through encrypted communication channels (Representational image)

The chargesheet over the attack carried out on November 15, 2023, names Abdul Aziz, a resident of Hari Safeda village, Surankote, and Nazir Ahmed alias Naziroo alias Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based terrorist who also hails from Hari Safeda village.

“Investigations revealed that Aziz carried out the attack on instructions of Ahmed, who is currently operating from Pakistan. Ahmed exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2001 and joined the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). He later became associated with the Jammu Kashmir Gaznavi Force (JKGF),” a spokesperson of the SIA said.

He added that towards the end of 2022, Ahmed re-established contact with Aziz, who is his relative. He radicalised and recruited Aziz into JKGF and instructed him to carry out grenade attacks in Poonch district, said the spokesperson.

According to the chargesheet, Ahmed also supplied grenades and instructions for execution of the attack through encrypted communication channels. The investigation revealed a wider conspiracy by Pakistan-sponsored Hizbul Mujahideen to destabilise the Union territory, the spokesperson said.

