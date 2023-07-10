Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSF, Punjab Police recover another Pak drone near International Border in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jul 10, 2023 01:54 AM IST

The drone was recovered from the outskirts of Kakkar village in Amritsar following a search operation

A Pakistan drone, which had entered the Indian airspace, was shot down by the border security force (BSF) personnel near Kakkar village in Ajnala sub-division on Sunday.

Divulging details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On specific information, the BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation on the outskirts of Kakkar village on June 9 morning.”

He said, “During a search operation, troops recovered a drone from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is an assembled Quadcopter.”

The incident comes a day after a Pakistan drone was gunned down by the BSF in Tarn Taran district.

