Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

A suspected Pakistani intruder trying to infiltrate into India from the Punjab border was shot dead by the BSF amid an ongoing high alert ahead of Independence Day. The BSF personnel challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued to advance towards the fence near Dal village of Tarn Taran district on Monday night. In view of the high alert, the troops fired on him, neutralising him on the spot. (Representational photo)

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said the man was spotted surreptitiously crossing the international boundary in the Dal village of Tarn Taran district at 8.30pm on Monday and approaching the border fence.

The BSF personnel on duty challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued to advance towards the fence, the spokesperson said.

“Sensing imminent danger and keeping in view the high alert situation on the border in the wake of Independence Day, the troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder, neutralising him on the spot,” he said.

The BSF, which guards the 553-km India-Pakistan frontier in Punjab, has declared a high alert on the frontline since August 10 in wake of the Independence Day events on August 15.