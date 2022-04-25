Palli becomes India’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’
The nondescript hamlet of Palli in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Samba on Sunday became the country’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’ with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi dedicating to the nation a 500 KV solar plant, installed in a record time of nearly three weeks.
Expressing happiness over Palli becoming the first Panchayat in the entire country to have clean and green power, the PM said, “Palli has shown the way to the country by becoming carbon neutral. Many congratulations to Jammu and Kashmir for this big achievement and development works. There was a time when an official file from Delhi used to take two-three weeks to reach J&K. Today, I feel happy to see that a 500 KV solar power plant has come up in just three weeks.”
“People of Palli have helped in the project. They have also provided food to people engaged in the project,” he said.
In all 1,500 solar panels put up in a total area of 6,408 square metres will provide clean electricity to 340 houses in the model panchayat under the central government’s ‘Gram Urja Swaraj’ programme, officials said. The electricity generated will be distributed to the village, having a daily requirement of 2,000 units, through the local power grid station.
Gurdeep Singh, a village resident, said, “It is a red letter day for us. With the blessing of Modi ji, the village has entered into history of India as first carbon neutral solar village. We thank the prime minister for choosing this hamlet across the country.”
Police, staff conduct inspection operation outside Ludhiana central jail
A day after recovering a suspicious bag from outside Chandigarh's high-security Burail Jail the police and staff at Ludhiana central jail, Tajpur road, conducted a massive search operation in the complex. Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said a dog squad was also pressed in the search operation, but nothing suspicious was found.
Auto driver, aides rob co-worker of ₹1.93 lakh near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana
A driver employed at a city-based hardware company, along with his three accomplices, allegedly robbed his co-worker of ₹1.93 lakh on Saturday evening on the National Highway near Jalandhar by-pass. An employee at the hardware shop in Salem Tabri, 21, Manpreet Singh, said he and the accused were delivered a few products to Garhshankar area, Nawanshahr in a three-wheeler on Saturday and collected ₹1.93 lakh in cash.
Ludhiana | 15-year-old raped 5-year-old girl
A 15-year-old boy was booked on Sunday for raping his 5-year-old neighbour in Gaunsgarh village of Machhiwara. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother. The complaint stated that the victim is a Class 1 student in a private school and on April 20, she complained of pain in her private parts. But, her mother did not pay heed to it, assuming she had a digestion problem.
Two men killed at Haryana’s Dadam mining zone mishaps
Two persons were killed in the last 24 hours at Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district, officials said on Sunday. A truck driver, Bhim Singh of Dulheri village in Bhiwani's Tosham, died late on Saturday after a rock fell on him near pit number 22 and another worker, Sonu of Dadam village, died while performing the drill work around 11am on Sunday.
Fraudster posing as NRI relative dupes city resident of ₹5.8 lakh
Fraudsters duped the father of a city-based advocate of ₹5.80 lakh on the pretext of transferring money into his account while posing as relatives living in Canada. Following the complaint of the victim, the police lodged an FIR on Saturday. Police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Baldev Rana of Jharkhand, following the complaint of Amarjeet Kumar, 62, of Kot Mangal Singh area.
