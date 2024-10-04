Menu Explore
Panchayat polls: Man held for brandishing pistol outside govt office in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Oct 04, 2024 08:30 AM IST

The police seized a 32 bore pistol and four live cartridges from the accused. The accused, identified as Gurjit Singh of Lohgarh village in Goraya, was apprehended hours after the incident.

Jalandhar rural police have arrested a man for allegedly brandishing a weapon and obstructing traffic near a government office issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) for gram panchayat elections on Tuesday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the accused had parked his Scorpio in the middle of the road outside the block development and panchayat officer’s (BDPO) office in Phillaur, causing a traffic obstruction.

“When Pritam Ram (48), a resident of Saifabad village, confronted him about the obstruction, Gurjit Singh allegedly brandished the revolver and issued threats. Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control,” Khakh said.

“The accused’s actions violate the deputy commissioner’s orders prohibiting the possession and display of weapons during the election preparation period,” Khakh said, adding, “The weapon has been seized as evidence, and we have recommended the cancellation of the accused’s arms licence.”

A case has been registered under Sections 223(B), 285, and 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code for obstruction of a public way, negligent conduct with respect to firearm or combustible matter, and criminal intimidation.

