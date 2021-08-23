Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchayat secy suspended for embezzling funds in Kaithal
chandigarh news

Panchayat secy suspended for embezzling funds in Kaithal

The Kaithal deputy commissioner has ordered suspension of a panchayat secretary and recommended departmental action against a BDPO, SDO and JE of the panchayati raj department in a case of alleged financial irregularities
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Was found guilty of financial bungling and other lapses during a probe. (Representational image)

The Kaithal deputy commissioner has ordered suspension of a panchayat secretary and recommended departmental action against a BDPO, SDO and JE of the panchayati raj department in a case of alleged financial irregularities.

Kaithal deputy commissioner Pardeep Kumar Dahiya ordered the suspension of panchyat secretary Parveen Kumar, posted at Dera Gadla village of the district for alleged embezzlement of panchayat funds.

The action was taken on the basis of an inquiry report which had found Parveen Kumar, Kaithal BDPO Surinder Sharma, SDO panchayati raj Kaithal Vivek Kumar and junior engineer (panchayati raj) Krishan Chutani of wrongdoings with regard to a 17.85-lakh development works.

On a complaint of the villagers, the deputy commissioner had ordered an inquiry and it was found that the tender of the said works was not put online, which is a must for all works valued above 5 lakh. Also, the payments were disbursed even before the physical delivery of material, the inquiry found.

The resolution for the said work was passed by the BDPO and the secretary, while the bills were cleared on the verification and recommendation of the SDO and JE, said the report.

