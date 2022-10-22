Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula: 10-year jail for Nepalese woman found carrying 2.75 kg charas

Published on Oct 22, 2022 04:12 AM IST

Held guilty under Section 20 (b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Nepalese woman was also fined ₹1 lakh

The Nepalese woman was found in possession of 2.75 kg cannabis near Nirjhar Vatika Park in Sector 5, Panchkula, in January 2019. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A local court has awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a Nepalese woman who was found in possession of 2.75 kg cannabis near Nirjhar Vatika Park in Sector 5 in January 2019.

Held guilty under Section 20 (b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the convict, Namita Singh, was also fined 1 lakh.

According to police, on January 1, 2019, inspector Karambir Singh, along with his team, was patrolling near Yavnika Park in Sector 5.

In the meantime, the inspector received information that a Nepalese woman will arrive behind Hotel Bella Vista on a scooter to supply charas to a client.

Around 8.30 pm, a Nepalese woman was seen arriving on a scooter. She was stopped for checking near Nirjhar Vatika Park and 2.75 kg charas was recovered from her.

The accused’s counsel argued that there were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses and that his client had been falsely implicated. However, stating that the prosecution had proved its case, the court convicted her and sentenced her to 10-year RI.

