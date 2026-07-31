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Panchkula: 14-year-old girl killed, cousin injured in hit-and-run case

According to the FIR registered at Raipur Rani police station, the accident occurred around 1 pm on July 29 on the road between Shahpur and Narayanpur villages

Published on: Jul 31, 2026, 08:31:34 IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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A 14-year-old girl was killed while her teenage cousin sustained injuries after their Activa scooter was hit by a speeding car near Shahpur village in Raipur Rani on Wednesday afternoon.

Both victims fell onto the road after the impact, Jatin stated that passers-by shifted them to Raipur Rani Civil Hospital, where he later learnt that Sakshi had succumbed to her injuries. (HT File)
Both victims fell onto the road after the impact, Jatin stated that passers-by shifted them to Raipur Rani Civil Hospital, where he later learnt that Sakshi had succumbed to her injuries. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Sakshi Dhiman, a resident of Badhour village, Raipur Rani. The injured, Jatin Dhiman, 17, was referred to Civil Hospital, Sector 6 after receiving initial treatment at Raipur Rani Civil Hospital.

According to the FIR registered at Raipur Rani police station, the accident occurred around 1 pm on July 29 on the road between Shahpur and Narayanpur villages.

Jatin told the police that he and his cousin were returning to their village on an Activa when a white car (HR03Y6925), allegedly being driven at a high speed and negligently, collided with their scooter despite them travelling on the correct side of the road.

Both victims fell onto the road after the impact. Jatin stated that passers-by shifted them to Raipur Rani Civil Hospital, where he later learnt that Sakshi had succumbed to her injuries. He was subsequently referred to Panchkula for further treatment.

 
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