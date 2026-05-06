Panchkula: 2 Mohali men arrested for blind murder

Two residents of Mohali, said to be addicts, have been arrested in connection with the April 28 blind murder, Panchkula police said on Tuesday. The accused were caught on May 3 following a 120-hour-long operation involving the examination of footage from over 400 CCTV cameras and technical surveillance, officials said.

The accused were produced before a court on Monday that sent them to one-day police custody. (HT Photo)

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The case came to light after the body of a 32-year-old resident of Tida village in Mohali district was found under the bridge in Khetparali village, Raipur Rani, on the night of April 28. With no identification documents or mobile phone recovered from the spot, the case was treated as a blind murder. The body was kept at the mortuary of civil hospital, Sector 6. The identity of the victim, who worked as a Rapido driver, was confirmed by his brother following which a murder case under Section 103(1) was registered at the Raipur Rani police station.

An investigation revealed that the deceased and the accused were drug addicts who had earlier stayed together at a de-addiction centre in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, officials said. They were discharged on April 11. Later, they resumed taking drugs, officials said. On April 28, the three consumed drugs together in Nayagaon, where a dispute broke out. The accused allegedly administered an overdose to the victim, leaving him unconscious.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, they transported him in a Swift Dzire car to the Khetparali bridge and threw him from the height of around 120 feet, leading to his death. Based on the accused’s disclosure, the police recovered the vehicle used in the crime, along with blood-stained clothes and other crucial evidence. The location where the victim’s turban and shoes were discarded was also identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, they transported him in a Swift Dzire car to the Khetparali bridge and threw him from the height of around 120 feet, leading to his death. Based on the accused’s disclosure, the police recovered the vehicle used in the crime, along with blood-stained clothes and other crucial evidence. The location where the victim’s turban and shoes were discarded was also identified. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accused were produced before a court on May 4 that sent them to one-day police custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused were produced before a court on May 4 that sent them to one-day police custody. {{/usCountry}}

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