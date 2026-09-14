Panchkula: 22-year-old woman hurt in club firing; 3 Ferozepur men arrested

A 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound after a bullet allegedly brushed past her at Alif Laila Club in Sector 11, Panchkula, around 2.30 am on Sunday, police said. Three youths from Ferozepur have been arrested, while two to three of their associates fled the spot, officials said.

Police officials outside the club where the firing took place in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

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The firing took place after the group had an argument with another group at the club. Sandeep Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 5 police station, said the accused are aged between 20 and 25. He said the woman, who was injured after a bullet allegedly brushed past her waist, is a resident of Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh and has been admitted to Civil Hospital, Sector 6. Her condition is stable.

However, another senior police official, who did not wish to be named, said it was not yet clear whether the injury was caused by a bullet or a sharp object, and the matter was being verified.

According to police, the group from Ferozepur first had a heated argument with bouncers after one of them was asked to remove his kada (bracelet) and deposit it at the counter, citing club policy. Later, the same group had an argument with a Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Police Lines. The ASI had arrived there with his friends and was having snacks. The bouncers brought the situation under control. However, another scuffle reportedly broke out later while the group was dancing.

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{{^usCountry}} The argument escalated, following which one of the youths allegedly went outside, brought a pistol and fired two shots inside the club. Police officials said the youths had stayed with a friend in Mohali a day before visiting the club. Their previous criminal records are being verified. Police are also checking the legality of the pistol. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The argument escalated, following which one of the youths allegedly went outside, brought a pistol and fired two shots inside the club. Police officials said the youths had stayed with a friend in Mohali a day before visiting the club. Their previous criminal records are being verified. Police are also checking the legality of the pistol. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused are said to have arrived in two separate cars, one of which has been seized. Officials declined to share further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The arrested youths will be produced before a local court on Monday, where police will seek their remand for further investigation. Their identities have not been disclosed.

Crime Branch teams, along with local police, visited the club and inspected the scene. CCTV footage from the club and surrounding areas is being examined, while statements of eyewitnesses are also being recorded.

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Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act, have been invoked in the FIR.