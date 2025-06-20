Panchkula: 3 cops sent to police lines after ‘suicide’ by theft at Raipur Rani police station

A day after a 24-year-old theft accused, hailing from Hangola village in Raipur Rani, reportedly hanged himself in the police station, authorities on Thursday said disciplinary action was initiated against the investigating officer and a constable along with the munshi who were transferred to the police lines. Disciplinary action has been initiated against three cops at Raipur Rani police station.

A post-mortem examination was conducted in the civil hospital amid heavy police deployment following Wednesday’s protest by the victim’s family who alleged that the police torture resulted in his death.

Also the chief judicial magistrate recorded the statements of the deceased’s family, villagers and others.

DCP Srishti Gupta said the deceased was brought to the Raipur Rani police station by villagers who suspected him of committing theft in a temple. He was interrogated and then made to sit in a room where he hanged himself. She said the CCTV footage from the police station, including the room where the incident occurred, was retrieved and sealed by magistrate. The video showed the deceased committed suicide, she said.

DCP Gupta said a judicial inquiry is underway. “Action will be taken against anyone found guilty.”

An FIR under Section 305 (theft) and 331(3) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the deceased on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint of the deceased’s family, another FIR was registered under Sections 108, 115, 61 of the BNS, and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act. The accused named in the FIR are sarpanch Rakesh, Mukesh, Navdeep, Rakesh Bhagat, Lalit (all residents of Hangola). Later, the family performed the last rites.

(Note: 18005990019 and 044-24640050 can be dialed for help)