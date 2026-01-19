Panchkula: ₹42-lakh relief for family of biker killed in 2022 mishap

Over three years after a 33-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a road accident in 2022, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of ₹42 lakh to his parents, widow and two minor children. The claim was filed by the deceased’s elderly parents, 31-year-old widow, their 10-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter. (Representational Image)

The fatal accident occurred on September 20, 2022, around 7.30 pm. The victim, Raju, was returning home to Barwala from his workplace in Raipur Rani on his motorcycle.

According to the case facts, when he reached the vicinity of the Tangri Old Bridge near the Mauli river, a Haryana-registered car, being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner, struck his motorcycle.

Raju sustained critical injuries and was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 before being referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed during treatment.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the Raipur Rani police station under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against the car driver.

The claim was filed by the deceased’s elderly parents, 31-year-old widow, their 10-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter. Their petition noted that Raju was a wood-cutter machine operator at a sawmill in Barona Kalan, earning a monthly income of ₹40,000.

The respondents in the case included the driver of the offending vehicle, Rakesh Kumar of Ambala; the vehicle owner, M/s Trimurti Pesticides Pvt Ltd; and the insurer, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co Ltd.

In their defence, the driver and the owner of the vehicle submitted a joint statement denying the allegations of rash and negligent driving, and raising preliminary objections regarding the maintainability of the case.

Similarly, the insurance company contested the claim on grounds of jurisdiction and the alleged concealment of material facts.

However, after hearing both sides, the tribunal passed its order, partly allowing the claim. The court found the respondents liable and ordered the payment of ₹42,00,480 as compensation to provide financial relief to the bereaved family.

The tribunal also directed the respondents to pay an interest on the amount at the rate of 7.5% per annum, calculated from the date the petition was filed in December 2022 until the final realisation.