The four men, accused of murdering a garment trader in the Pinjore main market on June 5, were taken to the crime spot with their heads shaved, drawing a crowd of onlookers on Saturday evening. The aim was to reconstruct crime scene and identify the spot where the crime took place, police said. Regarding their shaved heads, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amrinder Singh claimed that the accused had requested the police do do so before being sent to jail due to the prevailing heat.

Panchkula: Accused with shaved heads taken to crime scene

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A large number of people recorded videos and took photographs of the accused. The accused, who had their hands tied, struggled to walk and two of them were seen with bandages wrapped around their legs.

The murder has already led to departmental action within the police force. Earlier, Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta suspended Pinjore SHO, Inspector Bachhu Singh, for alleged negligence in maintaining law and order.

The incident occurred around 3.15 pm on June 5 in Pinjore’s main market area. The victim, Jitesh Manocha (42), a local garment trader, was allegedly attacked with sticks by Manpreet Singh, alias Money, Rohi Mehta, alias Vicky, Manish Kumar and Khushdeep Singh, alias Dippy, all residents of Panchkula. Manocha was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police registered an FIR under Sections 191(3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered an FIR under Sections 191(3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the police, the murder was the result of a month-old dispute over parking outside Manocha’s shop. The argument escalated into a physical altercation, and a police complaint was also filed. Although the matter was later settled, Khushdeep Singh allegedly continued to hold a grudge. Along with his associates, he conspired to attack Manocha, police officials said, adding that Manpreet has four previous criminal cases related to assault and rioting registered against him.

The four accused are currently on two-day police remand and will be produced before a local court on Monday, officials added.