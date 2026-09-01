Panchkula banker loses 9 lakh in fake online investment scheme

A 42-year-old banker from Sector 26, Panchkula, was allegedly duped of ₹9 lakh in a fake online investment scheme.

A case under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. (HT File)

According to the FIR, on August 4, the victim had come across a link related to AI-based investment opportunities on Facebook. After clicking the link and submitting his details, he allegedly started receiving calls from persons claiming to be investment advisers. On August 17, one of the callers allegedly introduced himself as a manager with BXBMARKET and offered to help him earn profits through online investments.

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The victim was subsequently contacted through Telegram and asked to deposit ₹2 lakh as an initial investment. He transferred the amount to a bank account provided by the accused. He was then allegedly persuaded to make further investments of ₹4 lakh and ₹2 lakh on different dates.

The fraud came to light when the victim was asked to make another ₹4 lakh payment to recover his investment. Suspecting foul play, he reported the matter on the cybercrime helpline on August 26. Police said the victim received ₹1 lakh back through several transactions, but alleged that ₹9 lakh was ultimately siphoned off.

A case under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

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