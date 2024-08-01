 Panchkula bizman loses ₹1.7cr to investment fraud - Hindustan Times
Panchkula bizman loses 1.7cr to investment fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 01, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Sunil Kumar Bhargav, 51, of Sector 12, Panchkula, was misled by the use of HDFC in the name of a Whatsapp group, and sent a message for investing in stocks

A businessman lost 1.75 crore to online fraudsters in name of investing in stocks.

In his complaint, Sunil Kumar Bhargav, 51, of Sector 12, Panchkula, told police that he owns a pharmaceutical factory, which manufactures ayurvedic medicines, in Kala Amb. (HT Photo)

In his complaint, Sunil Kumar Bhargav, 51, of Sector 12, Panchkula, told police that he owns a pharmaceutical factory, which manufactures ayurvedic medicines, in Kala Amb.

He said on July 5 while scrolling through Facebook on his mobile phone he liked an advertisement regarding share market. Soon after, he received a Whatsapp link on July 5, after clicking on which he was added to a WhatsApp group- “HDFC Securities official Stock A-72”, Bhargav said.

Misled by the use of HDFC in the name of the group, he sent a message for investing in stocks. Subsequently, Bhargav was told to contact a number, which the sender claimed was HDFC helpline. He was then told to download a mobile application which he did and an account was also opened in his name.

For the purpose of investing, Bhargav withdrew money from his wife’s, son’s and his own bank account. He ended up investing about 1.75 crore shares. After some time, he got suspicious and checked with HDFC bank only to learn that he had been duped.

A case under Sections 316(2),318(4),336(3),338,340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the cyber crime police station, Sector 12, Panchkula.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula bizman loses 1.7cr to investment fraud
Follow Us On