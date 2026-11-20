The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), posted in Sector 25, Panchkula, for allegedly accepting a ₹10 lakh bribe from a private firm’s partner in exchange for extending undue favours in GST proceedings against the firm. During verification, the CBI found the allegations prima facie substantiated. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Lovekush Kumar, was caught red-handed during a CBI trap in Panchkula. The bribe amount was also recovered. He will be produced before a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on November 19 following a complaint alleging that the officer had initially demanded ₹50 lakh to spare the Haryana-based firm from heavy penalties and further demand notices. The amount was subsequently reduced to ₹20 lakh, with ₹10 lakh to be paid as the first instalment.

During verification, the CBI found the allegations prima facie substantiated. The officer later increased his demand to ₹25 lakh but agreed to accept ₹10 lakh as the first instalment, the agency said. Further investigation is underway.