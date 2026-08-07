Panchkula civic body warns 700 tax defaulters of property sealing

The municipal corporation (MC) of Panchkula has issued notices for the second time to 684 major property tax defaulters, warning that sealing proceedings will be initiated against their properties if the outstanding dues are not cleared within the stipulated time.

The commissioner appealed to all property owners to clear their outstanding property tax dues on or before August 31 to get a 75% rebate on the interest component. (HT File)

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Municipal commissioner Vinay Kumar said the civic body had launched a drive to recover long-pending property tax dues. As part of the campaign, the first round of notices was issued on June 5 to around 750 property owners whose outstanding tax exceeded ₹2 lakh.

According to MC records, 608 private properties with dues of more than ₹2 lakh collectively owe around ₹25 crore in property tax. In addition, 76 government properties have pending dues of approximately ₹11 crore.

The commissioner appealed to all property owners to clear their outstanding property tax dues on or before August 31 to get a 75% rebate on the interest component. He urged defaulters to make timely payments to avoid coercive action, including sealing of properties and other recovery proceedings as per law.

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{{^usCountry}} The Haryana government has announced a 75% rebate on the interest component of outstanding property tax dues for the period 2010-11 to 2024-25, provided the entire outstanding amount is paid by August 31, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Haryana government has announced a 75% rebate on the interest component of outstanding property tax dues for the period 2010-11 to 2024-25, provided the entire outstanding amount is paid by August 31, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Kumar said timely payment of property tax directly contributes to the development and maintenance of roads, sanitation, street lighting, parks and other civic amenities in Panchkula.

Collector rate-based assessment from Sept 1

The Haryana government has introduced a capital value-based property tax assessment system, under which tax will be calculated based on the collector rate, along with the size and usage of the property, replacing the existing area-based assessment system. Property owners have been given a one-month transition period (August 1-31) to pay tax under the existing system. From September 1, the new collector rate-based assessment system will become mandatory for all properties.

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