Panchkula club firing: Main shooter still on run, 3 accomplices sent to police remand

A day after a brawl at a nightclub in Sector 11 led to a firing which left a woman injured, police have secured six-day remand of three of the accused arrested in the case.

Following the incident, police have issued standard operating procedure (SOP) directives to club owners. (HT)

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The primary shooter, identified as Gurpreet alias Kaku, and at least two of his accomplices continue to be at large.

Those in custody have been identified as Gurpreet alias Guri, Karanjeet, and Lakhbir Singh alias Lucky. Police have recovered a Scorpio car from their possession.

According to assistant commissioner of police (ACP, crime) Aman, the remand period will be used to investigate the accused’s criminal histories and trace the origin of the firearm to determine whether it was licensed or illegal.

The incident had taken place after an altercation between the accused and club bouncers during entry, which escalated into a scuffle with an off-duty Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector who was partying at the venue. As the fight escalated, an enraged Kaku had allegedly fired two shots, leaving a woman from Mauli Jagran injured.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, police have issued standard operating procedure (SOP) directives to club owners. Security around clubs, particularly in Sector 5, had already been heightened following a shooting at a club owner, Rattan Lubana, earlier in June. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, police have issued standard operating procedure (SOP) directives to club owners. Security around clubs, particularly in Sector 5, had already been heightened following a shooting at a club owner, Rattan Lubana, earlier in June. {{/usCountry}}

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