Panchkula couple duped of 96,000 by Gurugram-based travel agency

Police on Thursday registered a case against the directors of a travel agency following the complaint of a couple who was allegedly cheated of ₹96,000.

The complainant, Nilay Saini, a hotelier from Sector 16, Panchkula, filed a case against the company M/s The Journey Resort Private Limited, Gurgaon, and its six directors.

In his complaint, he said, “The Company has engaged a number of people and representatives for the promotion of their business. They have been deputed at the petrol pumps across different locations in India. These men deputed by the company often try to extract the mobile numbers and addresses of the persons who come to fill up petrol/ diesel in their vehicles.”

Detailing his encounter with one of the company’s representatives, the complainant said, “One of the company’s representatives took my number and we were invited at Sagar Ratna, Sector 9, Panchkula, on February 2, 2018. We were attended by two persons who introduced themselves as a journey executive and branch manager respectively. On their insistence, we bought a five-year journey package and facilities worth ₹96, 000.”

“We were entitled for free accommodation for four nights and five days and an additional gift certificate, which was for two nights and three days stay at a holiday destination listing, which included Dharamshala, Udaipur, Manali, Bhimtal, Switzerland and New Delhi,” the victim added.

He said he and his family could not avail several gift certificates due to prior engagements including their children’s and Covid restrictions, but decided to use the service for his 25th wedding anniversary to book a Corbett Deer View.

“But on 3rd February, 2021, they told us that Corbett Property is sold out and we were asked to shift the booking for another hotel called Lake Inn. Accordingly, we made a request to shift the booking for journey for the property in Bhimtal, but received no response,” he said.

Saini then filed a case alleging fraud. On the basis of this complaint, police registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

Travel agent cheats Sector 12 resident of ₹19K

In a separate incident, police registered a case against another travel agent for allegedly cheating Shrey Chopra of Sector 12 on the pretext of securing him travel and lodging bookings for a trip.

The complainant said he came across the accused’s mobile online and approached him for the bookings. He made two separate payments of ₹13,840 for and ₹5,680 online on March 30, but received no reply.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station

