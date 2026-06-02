Panchkula court denies bail to suspended SI in 7 lakh bribery case

The court of additional sessions judge, Panchkula, has dismissed the bail application of suspended sub-inspector Jora Singh, who is facing allegations of demanding a ₹7 lakh bribe in connection with a loan fraud case.

Holding that the allegations were grave and that the investigation was still incomplete, the court dismissed the bail application on May 30. (HT File)

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47-year-old Jora Singh, was booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Panchkula, in FIR registered on December 7, 2025, under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 61(2) and 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the prosecution, the case was registered on a complaint filed by Nitin, who alleged that he received a call from Paras Aggarwal. Paras informed him that his friend Rahul Aggarwal and another person had been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Panchkula, in a loan fraud case and that the investigating officer, SI Jora Singh, had demanded ₹7 lakh to weaken the case, facilitate Rahul’s release and protect him from harassment.

The complainant alleged that Paras repeatedly pressured him to arrange the money and introduced him to Jora Singh. He further claimed that he had already paid ₹50,000 through Paras and was later asked to arrange additional payments. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB and provided recordings of his conversations.

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{{^usCountry}} A trap was laid by the ACB on December 7, 2025, near Sector 20 Anaj Mandi, Panchkula. During the operation, co-accused Paras was allegedly caught while accepting ₹75,000 from the complainant. The tainted currency notes were recovered and chemical tests reportedly yielded positive results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A trap was laid by the ACB on December 7, 2025, near Sector 20 Anaj Mandi, Panchkula. During the operation, co-accused Paras was allegedly caught while accepting ₹75,000 from the complainant. The tainted currency notes were recovered and chemical tests reportedly yielded positive results. {{/usCountry}}

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Jora Singh surrendered before the court on April 2, 2026, and was subsequently arrested. During the bail hearing, his counsel argued that he had been falsely implicated and sought parity with co-accused Paras Aggarwal, who had already secured bail from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution cited call transcripts, call detail records and pending forensic examination of mobile phone data. Holding that the allegations were grave and that the investigation was still incomplete, the court dismissed the bail application on May 30.

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