Panchkula doctor loses 42 lakh to online fraudsters posing as investment bankers

Lured by high returns, a doctor lost ₹42.25 lakh to online fraudsters posing as investment bankers. Finding the offer appealing, the victim clicked on the advertisement that led him to a WhatsApp group. (iStock)

In his complaint, Barwala-based Dr Vikas Gupta told police that he was working at a private hospital in Panchkula.

On March 19, 41-year-old Gupta came across a “Morgan Stanley” advertisement, offering high returns on investment in stocks.

Gupta looked up the company on Google and came to know that it was an American multinational company.

Finding the offer appealing, he clicked on the advertisement that led him to a WhatsApp group. Upon joining the said group, Gupta was even assigned a personal adviser to assist him on shares to invest in .

The fraudsters then opened his demat account on April 16 and provided him its ID and password.

On the pretext of investment, Gupta was made to transfer money into a bank account. He was also shown a falsely inflated profit of ₹10 lakh. Though multiple transactions, Gupta ended up transferring ₹42.25 lakh.

After getting suspicious, Gupta visited the Mumbai address provided by the scammers, only to find that he had been cheated by misusing another company’s name.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406, 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 12 cyber crime police station in Panchkula.