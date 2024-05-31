 Panchkula doctor loses ₹42 lakh to online fraudsters posing as investment bankers - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula doctor loses 42 lakh to online fraudsters posing as investment bankers

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 31, 2024 06:01 AM IST

On the pretext of investment, Gupta was made to transfer money into a bank account; he was also shown a falsely inflated profit of ₹10 lakh; though multiple transactions, Gupta ended up transferring ₹42.25 lakh

Lured by high returns, a doctor lost 42.25 lakh to online fraudsters posing as investment bankers.

Finding the offer appealing, the victim clicked on the advertisement that led him to a WhatsApp group. (iStock)
Finding the offer appealing, the victim clicked on the advertisement that led him to a WhatsApp group. (iStock)

In his complaint, Barwala-based Dr Vikas Gupta told police that he was working at a private hospital in Panchkula.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On March 19, 41-year-old Gupta came across a “Morgan Stanley” advertisement, offering high returns on investment in stocks.

Gupta looked up the company on Google and came to know that it was an American multinational company.

Finding the offer appealing, he clicked on the advertisement that led him to a WhatsApp group. Upon joining the said group, Gupta was even assigned a personal adviser to assist him on shares to invest in .

The fraudsters then opened his demat account on April 16 and provided him its ID and password.

On the pretext of investment, Gupta was made to transfer money into a bank account. He was also shown a falsely inflated profit of 10 lakh. Though multiple transactions, Gupta ended up transferring 42.25 lakh.

After getting suspicious, Gupta visited the Mumbai address provided by the scammers, only to find that he had been cheated by misusing another company’s name.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406, 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 12 cyber crime police station in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula doctor loses 42 lakh to online fraudsters posing as investment bankers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On