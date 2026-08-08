Panchkula: Domestic help held for stealing cash, gold, diamond jewellery

Police arrested a domestic help on August 5 after cracking a theft case involving gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹22.5 lakh in Sector-16 within just 6 hours. The accused woman had been working at the complainant’s house for around seven years and was staying in the servant room of the house.

After sufficient evidence was found against the accused, she was arrested on the same day itself within just six hours. (HT File)

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On her disclosure, police recovered the stolen gold and diamond jewellery worth around ₹22.5 lakh and ₹ 10,000 in cash. The police verification of the domestic help, which had already been done by the complainant, also became an important link in identifying and arresting the accused.

According to the information, the complainant had gone to a temple in Sector 16 on August 5 with her family. When she returned, she found that, her gold and diamond jewellery and cash kept in a cupboard in the room were missing. The complainant immediately informed the police, following which the police took a prompt action.

According to DCP Panchkula Aditi Singh, a theft case was registered on the complaint of the woman,at Sector 14 Police Station on August 5. During the investigation, Vinita, a resident of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Sector 16, Panchkula, worked as a domestic help at the house, was questioned on suspicion. After sufficient evidence was found against her, she was arrested on the same day itself within just six hours. On August 6, the court granted her two days’ police remand. During the remand, the stolen jewellery and cash were recovered. The total value of the recovered items is around ₹22.5 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} Commissioner of police Pankaj Nain said that getting the domestic help police-verified in advance was an important and responsible step. He said that timely police verification of workers helps the police get information about their identity and background in case of any criminal incident. He also appealed to the general public to get their domestic helps, tenants and other employees police-verified on time by providing their information through the police helpline number 9115777026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commissioner of police Pankaj Nain said that getting the domestic help police-verified in advance was an important and responsible step. He said that timely police verification of workers helps the police get information about their identity and background in case of any criminal incident. He also appealed to the general public to get their domestic helps, tenants and other employees police-verified on time by providing their information through the police helpline number 9115777026. {{/usCountry}}

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