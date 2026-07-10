Panchkula: Families of two brothers killed in Pinjore bus mishap get 66L relief

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded a compensation of ₹66.22 lakh, along with 7.5% annual interest, to the families of two brothers who died after being struck by a bus in Pinjore.

The tribunal directed that both compensation amounts would carry 7.5% interest per annum from the date of filing of the claim petitions until realisation. (HT File)

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The accident occurred on July 9, 2025, at around 7.50pm when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus hit the victims’ scooter near the Sukhomajri Bypass while they were returning to their home in Pinjore. The MACT held the HRTC bus driver responsible for causing the fatal accident.

The claim petitions were filed by the legal heirs of Dinesh Kumar, 22 and Sarvesh Kumar, 23, who succumbed to their injuries. During the proceedings, the HRTC contended that the scooter riders were themselves negligent and that the bus driver had been falsely implicated. However, after examining the evidence, the tribunal rejected the defence and held the driver liable for the accident.

While assessing compensation, the tribunal treated Dinesh as a skilled worker based on his educational qualifications and vocational certificates, fixing his monthly income at ₹13,704. After adding future prospects and applying the relevant multiplier, the tribunal awarded ₹22.05 lakh to his parents, including compensation under the heads of the filial consortium, loss of estate and funeral expenses.

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{{^usCountry}} In the case of Sarvesh, the tribunal relied on salary records, bank statements and employment documents, which established that he was working as an electrician and earning ₹17,234 per month. Considering future prospects and four dependents, the tribunal awarded ₹44.17 lakh to his wife, minor son and parents. The compensation includes amounts for spousal, parental and filial consortium, besides loss of estate and funeral expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the case of Sarvesh, the tribunal relied on salary records, bank statements and employment documents, which established that he was working as an electrician and earning ₹17,234 per month. Considering future prospects and four dependents, the tribunal awarded ₹44.17 lakh to his wife, minor son and parents. The compensation includes amounts for spousal, parental and filial consortium, besides loss of estate and funeral expenses. {{/usCountry}}

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The tribunal directed that both compensation amounts would carry 7.5% interest per annum from the date of filing of the claim petitions until realisation. Since the offending HRTC bus was not insured, the tribunal held the driver and the owner (HRTC) jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation to the claimants.