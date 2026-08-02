Panchkula gets 4R Earth Repair Centre to promote reuse, reduce burden on landfill

Got old clothes, books, toys, furniture, utensils, school bags, stationery or electronic appliances that are no longer of use to you but still in working condition? Instead of discarding it carelessly, you can now donate it at the 4R Earth Repair Centre, opened recently at Mansa Devi Complex.

Aashman Foundation founder Munish Pundir said the initiative seeks to change society’s perception of waste by treating unused household items as valuable resources that can improve the lives of others. (HT File)

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Based on the 4R principle of waste management, which stands for reduce, reuse, recycle, and recover (or refuse), the centre, an initiative of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) in collaboration with Aashman Foundation, aims to give a second life to reusable household items and reduce the burden on landfills.

Aashman Foundation founder Munish Pundir said the initiative seeks to change society’s perception of waste by treating unused household items as valuable resources that can improve the lives of others. He said articles such as clothes, books, toys, furniture, utensils and electronic appliances often become unnecessary for one family but remain useful for another.

Under the project, reusable materials will be collected from households, educational institutions, offices, commercial establishments and other organisations across Panchkula. Every donated item will undergo quality assessment, cleaning, repair, sorting and refurbishment before being redistributed.

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{{^usCountry}} Most reusable items will be provided to economically weaker families for a symbolic contribution of ₹1, ensuring dignity while extending support. Educational material and essential household items will be distributed free of cost to underprivileged children and families facing special circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most reusable items will be provided to economically weaker families for a symbolic contribution of ₹1, ensuring dignity while extending support. Educational material and essential household items will be distributed free of cost to underprivileged children and families facing special circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

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On the occasion, the foundation also announced its ambitious “1,00,000 kg mission”, which aims to divert 1,00,000 kg of reusable materials from landfills through systematic repair, reuse, recycling and rebuy practices.