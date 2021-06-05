Panchkula gets new DC, MC chief

Vinay Pratap Singh has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Panchkula, while Sharandeep Kaur Brar will take over as the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner.

The appointments came as part of the 42 transfers of IAS officers made by the Haryana government on Friday.

Brar is a 2009-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer and will also hold the charge of district municipal commissioner for Panchkula. She was earlier serving as the DC of Kurukshetra district.

Singh, a 2011-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, was earlier the commissioner of Gurugram MC, Gurugram district municipal commissioner and chief administrator of Shree Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram. Now, he will also hold the charge of chief administrator of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.

Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, who was posted as the DC and MC commissioner of Panchkula, will replace Singh as the commissioner of Gurugram MC and chief administrator of Shree Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram.