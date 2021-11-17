Panchkula health department unveils pictures of Covid warriors

The Panchkula health department unveiled pictures of two health workers, who lost their lives while serving Covid patients. As a part of a state-wide drive, a “Covid Wall” was inaugurated on Tuesday to honour those who lost their lives.

One of the health workers is Surinderpal, 50, who used to work as a helper in the operation theatre, and another worker is Kiran Bala, an ASHA worker who succumbed to Covid-19.

Surinderpal’s daughter Rajni recalled how her father used to work during odd hours and worked without any break when Covid-19 was at its peak.

“He used to go in the morning and would return at night. My father was a health-conscious person, he used to eat a healthy diet and would not skip a day without exercise. But one day, he reported extreme weakness and two days later, he died,” Rajni said.

It was on November 4, when after returning from duty, Surinderpal complained of weakness, sweating and uneasiness. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 and on November 6, he died.

He left behind his wife and three children. Rajni stated that they had to face a lot of difficulties as their father was the sole earning member. “After a lot of struggle and visiting many offices, my brother got a job in the health sector. However, we have received no financial help from the state government.”