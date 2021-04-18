Panchkula hits a new high with 349 Covid cases

Panchkula recorded 349 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday in record single-day spike since the outbreak.

The neighbouring Mohali district reported 744 cases while 431 people tested positive in Chandigarh, taking the tricity’s total to 1,524 on Saturday.

While the tricity and Mohali hit the peak with 1,587 and 860 cases, respectively, on Thursday, Chandigarh saw the steepest spike in daily figures with 481 cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, a day after 10 people succumbed to the virus in the tricity, nine more deaths were reported on Saturday, including five in Mohali. Both Chandigarh and Panchkula recorded two fatalities each.

With 349 cases, Panchkula’s total has climbed up to 16,609. The deaths of a 55-year-old Pinjore woman and 70-year-old Kalka man have taken the district’s toll to 164.

While 14,422 patients have recovered, 2,023 cases are still active. The recovery rate of the district has dropped to 86% from 90% on April 1.

In Chandigarh, the death toll reached 410 after two residents of Sector 56, a 52-year-old woman and 57-year-old man, died at different hospitals.

As many as 33,309 people have tested positive in the UT so far, of whom 29,485 have recovered and 3,414 are still undergoing treatment. Just 17 days into April, the city has recorded around 6,000 cases and 31 deaths.

Besides 744 cases and five deaths, Mohali district also reported 473 recoveries.

Among the fresh cases, 225 surfaced in Mohali city, followed by 197 in Dhakoli, 109 in Kharar and 88 in Dera Bassi.

With this, the total has reached 35,193, of which 28,913 patients have been cured, 499 have died and 5,781 cases are active.