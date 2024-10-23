Panchkula: Home guards volunteer dies after truck hits bike near Chandimandir

A 32-year-old on-duty home guards volunteer died after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle near the Chandimandir toll plaza on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Chandimandir, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

According to a statement given by Pooja, Sandeep’s wife, Sandeep was on his way from Chuna Bhatti, Chandimandir, towards Panchkula on his motorcycle. Around 9.30 pm, Pooja received a call from Naresh Kumar, a fellow home guards volunteer, informing her that Sandeep had been injured in an accident. Naresh stated that a truck had hit Sandeep’s motorcycle, and he was rushed to Sector 6 Civil Hospital, Panchkula. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

She alleged that the truck driver was driving recklessly and at a high speed, resulting in the fatal crash.

The police arrested the truck driver, identified as Sukhvinder Singh (37), a resident of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday. The arrest was made after the truck involved in the incident was traced.

According to police investigation, Sukhvinder Singh was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The driver was taken to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, for a medical examination. The FIR was registered at the Chandimandir Police Station under sections 106, 281, and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sandeep is survived by his wife, Pooja, and their two children.