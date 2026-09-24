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Panchkula: ITBP personnel among two duped of 15L in cyber fraud

In the first case, a 51-year-old Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Surajpur allegedly lost ₹2 lakh after installing an APK file named “PNB.apk”

Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 08:07:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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Police have registered separate cyber fraud cases where two residents were allegedly duped of a combined 15 lakh; one victim was tricked into installing a fraudulent application and the other was lured by fake insurance officials.

Separate FIRs have been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)
Separate FIRs have been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

In the first case, a 51-year-old Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Surajpur allegedly lost 2 lakh after installing an APK file named “PNB.apk”. On June 19, a caller posing as a PNB employee offered to help him obtain a credit card and sent the application. After installing it, three unauthorised transactions of 80,000, 69,000 and 80,000 were made through his ICICI Bank credit card for purchases on Zepto Marketplace.

In the second case, a 41-year-old resident of Karanpur village allegedly lost 13 lakh after fraudsters lured him. Singh received a call on June 29 from a person who claimed his insurance policy’s documents were pending and offered to arrange a refund of his accumulated amount. The fraudsters allegedly persuaded him to transfer money to different bank accounts, assuring him the amount would be refunded with interest. Between July 9 and September 5, Singh made 12 National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) transfers amounting to 13 lakh. He realised he had been cheated after being asked to pay another 4 lakh.

 
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