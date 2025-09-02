Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
Panchkula: Man gets two-year jail term for 2019 road accident

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 07:54 am IST

In addition to the prison term, the court has directed Jatin Verma to pay ₹10 lakh compensation to the victim, Sudheer Luthra, a 30-year-old resident of Sector 20

A Panchkula court has sentenced Jatin Verma to two years in prison in connection with a 2019 road accident. The verdict was delivered on August 28 this year, following Verma’s conviction on August 21.

The incident occurred on March 25, 2019. (HT File)
Verma, found guilty of causing grievous hurt and rash driving, was convicted under Sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act that endangered life), 279 (rash driving), and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In addition to the prison term, the court has directed Verma to pay 10 lakh compensation to the victim, Sudheer Luthra, a 30-year-old resident of Sector 20. The amount must be paid within two months, failing which Verma will face an additional three months in prison, the court said.

The incident occurred on March 25, 2019, when Luthra was riding his two-wheeler in Industrial Area, Phase-2. Verma’s speeding car collided with the two-wheeler, causing injuries to Luthra. Verma then fled the scene, leaving his car behind. Luthra was initially treated at the civil hospital, Sector 6, and later referred to PGI for further care.

The case was registered by Sector 20 police and trial proceedings began after charges were framed in December 2019.

