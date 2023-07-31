Panchkula MC pipeline floods Peer Muchhalla: Jain asks P’kula DC to fix issue

To fix the water leakage from Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) pipeline that flooded the Peer Muchhalla locality in Zirakpur, deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain reached out to Panchkula DC to direct the Panchkula civic body to fix the problem immediately. Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain reached out to the Panchkula deputy commissioner to direct the Panchkula civic body to fix the problem immediately. (HT Photo)

Acting upon the request of the Mohali administration, a joint team of Panchkula MC and Zirakpur naib tehsildar Jaskaran Singh with local bodies officials visited the site on Sunday evening

During the visit, it was decided to alert the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran for a visit of the officials concerned on Monday to fix the issue.

Giving details, Jain said, “It’s a matter of grave concern that the pipeline situated on the border of the district is causing major trouble by flooding the water in a vacant plot of MC Zirakpur that has taken the shape of a pond. Moreover, the water also entered the Peer Muchhalla locality.”