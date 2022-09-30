Panchkula MC bans sale of meat, liquor in Mansa Devi Complex

The municipal corporation’s General House on Thursday declared Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) a “holy complex”, thereby banning the sale of liquor and meat in the area.

The announcement, whose implementation is being worked out, was long sought by the shrine board of Mansa Devi Temple with the contention that the presence of such shops in the vicinity of the major Hindu shrine could hurt religious sentiments.

“Apart from the temple, MDC also includes Sectors 2, 4, 5 and 6. The entire area will be declared a ‘holy complex’ on the lines of Kurukshetra, which is considered a holy city,” said mayor Kulbhushan Goyal .

Local MLA Gian Chand Gupta said around 15-20 meat shops and a couple of liquor shops were located in the complex. “Mansa Devi is a historical temple that is revered by countless followers in India and abroad. Two to three lakh followers visit the temple during Navratris alone. Taking care of their religious sentiments, the decision has been taken to declare MDC a holy complex.”

As many as 21 proposals were passed during the session, held at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 14.

Among them, the MC House also approved an over 50% discount on bookings for community centres at villages for small religious programmes lasting less than three hours. The bookings will now cost ₹500, instead of earlier ₹1,100.

Rottweiler, pitbull dogs banned

Taking note of the gruesome attacks by pitbull and rottweiler dogs across the country, MC banned them as pets within the city limits. The decision for banning the two breeds was taken while discussing the agenda of pet registration, during which a fine of ₹2,000 was also finalised for non-registration of pets. The mayor said the decision to ban the two breeds was taken as these dogs were ferocious and a major risk to residents, especially children.

Other decisions

Slum-dwellers identified through a survey of Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Kharag Mangoli will be allotted one or two marla houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Four colonies—Manav Colony, SBI Employees Association Colony, Chota Bhainsa Tibba and Chandi Kotla Colony, Chandimandir—will be regularised “subject to condition” as per Section 3 of the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Act.

Community Centre in Sector 20 to be named after Maharaja Agrasen.

Licences of vendors not occupying allotted vending zones will be cancelled and new vendors will be awarded licences.

₹5,000 fine will be imposed on Vita booths in case of first instance of encroachment and ₹10,000 for repeated violation.

Air purifiers to be installed near the Industrial Area and dumping ground.

Compost pits to be set up at each MC park.

Cremation grounds to be repaired.

