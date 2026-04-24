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Panchkula MC funds siphoned off: ED searches 12 sites in Chandigarh, Punjab in 145-cr fraud case

During the action, taken up on April 22 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, officials seized sale-purchase agreements and several incriminating documents related to alleged money laundering

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 12 locations across Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Rajpura in connection with the 145-crore fraud linked to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) and Kotak Mahindra Bank, officials said on Thursday.

The issue came to light when the MC sought details of FDs and account balances as the accused allegedly attempted to conceal the fraud by submitting fake bank statements and forged FD documents. (HT Photo)

During the action, taken up on April 22 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, officials seized sale-purchase agreements and several incriminating documents related to alleged money laundering.

The ED initiated the probe based on an FIR registered by the Panchkula Anti-Corruption Bureau under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act on March 24. So far, six persons — Pushpinder Singh, deputy vice president of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dileep Kumar Raghav (former bank relationship manager), Vikas Kaushik (MC’s former senior accounts officer), Rajat Dahra, Kapil Kumar and Swati Tomar — have been arrested for “siphoning off civic body’s funds”.

The investigation revealed that Dileep Kumar Raghav, along with Pushpinder Singh and Vikas Kaushik allegedly opened two bank accounts using forged authorisation documents in the civic body’s name. Funds from MC accounts were then transferred to unauthorised accounts using fake fund migration letters. The ED also found that unauthorised email IDs were used to obtain transaction approvals, while the official email IDs differed, as confirmed in statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA.

Searches were conducted at premises linked to the accused and associated entities, including Sanat Realtors and Sunny Garg, leading to the recovery of evidence, the ED said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC funds siphoned off: ED searches 12 sites in Chandigarh, Punjab in 145-cr fraud case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC funds siphoned off: ED searches 12 sites in Chandigarh, Punjab in 145-cr fraud case
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