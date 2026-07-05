Panchkula: Minor among two mowed down by pick-up truck in Kalka

Two bike-borne students, including a minor, lost their lives when they were mowed down by a pick-up truck near Trimurti Balaji temple in Kalka on Saturday, police said. Identified as Arush, a 19-year-old BA-LLB student of Maharaja Agrasen University in Baddi, and 16-year-old Shivansh (pillion rider), the victims were heading towards the Kalka temple when the mishap took place at 7.30 pm. According to inspector Kanwaljit Singh, police have identified the accused. (HT File)

The pick-up truck, coming from Tipra road towards the temple t-point, fell into a roadside ditch after hitting the victims. The driver fled, leaving the vehicle (HR68D4376) at the mishap site. Passersby rushed both to the Kalka government hospital where Arush was declared dead while Shivansh was first referred to the Panchkula civil hospital and then to the PGIMER in Chandigarh where he succumbed on Saturday night.

Inspector Kanwaljit Singh said police had identified the accused. He will be arrested soon. The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem on Sunday.

The deceased were residents of Shiv Shakti Colony in Pinjore. Arush’s father, running a grocery store in Pinjore, demanded stringent action against the accused.

The police have registered an FIR against the unknown driver under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life), 125(a) (rash or negligent act to endanger human life), 125(b) (harm), 324(4) (causing destruction or damage to any property) and 106 (causing death by careless or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.