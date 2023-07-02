Panchkula to get LED lights worth 7.8 crore

During the meeting of the electrical and street light maintenance committee, the Panchkula municipal corporation has decided to install 13,950 LED lights in the entire city at a cost of ₹7.80 crore. This decision was taken under the chairmanship of mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

A tender of ₹ 49 lakh has been allotted for installing 410 decorated lights on the roundabouts in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Goyal said the decision was taken by the government. “A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for installing 13,950 LED lights in the entire city consisting of 20 watts to 200 watts for which an amount of ₹7.80 crore has been approved. Replacing sodium or tube lights with LED lights will save electricity,” said Goyal.

Apart from this, a tender of ₹49 lakh has been allotted for installing 410 decorated lights on the roundabouts in the city. The officials also apprised the mayor that around 600 more tricolour lights had been purchased and these will be installed once painting of the poles was completed.

All community centres to be air-conditioned

Looking at the increasing demand for air-conditioned (AC) halls at community centres, MC has also decided to install ACs in all community centres of Panchkula. Goyal said 88 ACs had been procured and will be installed soon.

