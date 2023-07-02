Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula to get LED lights worth 7.8 crore

Panchkula to get LED lights worth 7.8 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 02, 2023 01:02 AM IST

The Panchkula officials also apprised the mayor that around 600 more tricolour lights had been purchased and these will be installed once painting of the poles was completed

During the meeting of the electrical and street light maintenance committee, the Panchkula municipal corporation has decided to install 13,950 LED lights in the entire city at a cost of 7.80 crore. This decision was taken under the chairmanship of mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

A tender of 49 lakh has been allotted for installing 410 decorated lights on the roundabouts in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Goyal said the decision was taken by the government. “A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for installing 13,950 LED lights in the entire city consisting of 20 watts to 200 watts for which an amount of 7.80 crore has been approved. Replacing sodium or tube lights with LED lights will save electricity,” said Goyal.

Apart from this, a tender of 49 lakh has been allotted for installing 410 decorated lights on the roundabouts in the city. The officials also apprised the mayor that around 600 more tricolour lights had been purchased and these will be installed once painting of the poles was completed.

All community centres to be air-conditioned

Looking at the increasing demand for air-conditioned (AC) halls at community centres, MC has also decided to install ACs in all community centres of Panchkula. Goyal said 88 ACs had been procured and will be installed soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
government electricity cost
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP