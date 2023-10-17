Panchkula: National Institute of Ayurveda starts OPD

Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) at National Institute of Ayurveda, Sector 5, Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Campus was inaugurated by vice-chancellor (V-C) of National Institute of Ayurveda (DYU), Jaipur, Professor Sanjeev Sharma on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, V-C Sharma said the building of the institute is being constructed at a cost of approximately ₹ 271 crore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The patients will be treated by Ayurvedic method at the institute by kayachikitsa and free Ayurvedic medicines will also be distributed to the patients. The institute provides Ayurvedic treatment and counselling, Panchakarma, blood and sugar testing, diet-related counselling, ECG facilities etc.

Speaking on the occasion, V-C Sharma said the building of the institute is being constructed at a cost of approximately ₹271 crore. The institute will provide diploma, undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate level programmes, research activities, a 250-bed hospital and patient care services etc.

