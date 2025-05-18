Menu Explore
Panchkula: Out for morning walk, woman loses gold chain to snatchers

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 18, 2025 05:39 AM IST

A woman out for a morning walk lost her gold chain to two motorcycle-borne snatchers near the Sector 19 Community Centre on Friday.

In her complaint to the police, Seema, 30, a resident of Sector 19, Panchkula, said the incident occurred around 6 am. She added that as she was walking, two boys on a motorcycle approached her from behind, snatched her gold chain, and fled the scene. She was unable to note the registration number of the motorcycle. (HT Photo)

In her complaint to the police, Seema, 30, a resident of Sector 19, said the incident occurred around 6 am. She added that as she was walking, two boys on a motorcycle approached her from behind, snatched her gold chain, and fled the scene. She was unable to note the registration number of the motorcycle.

The Sector 20 police station has registered a case under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on Seema’s complaint. Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits.

