Panchkula police arrests Ludhiana resident in shooting incident

Police on Tuesday said they arrested a Ludhiana resident for allegedly firing a gun at a man outside the Coco Café and Lounge in Sector 11 on July 3.

The accused, Mohit Jagota, a resident of Ludhiana, was arrested from a hotel in Pehowa on July 11. Police officials said that he will be interrogated now.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pistol used in the crime was illegal. On July 3, the firing incident took place in the wee hours outside the café in which a person was injured. The accused fled in his car after the incident. Before his escape, bouncers at the cafe managed to snatch his pistol and handed it over to the police.

The complainant Naresh Sharma, one of the bouncers at the cafe, said the firing took place around 4 am, while the accused was walking towards his car.

Police said the accused was produced in the district court and sent on a three-day police remand for further investigation.