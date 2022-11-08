Panchkula police ASI dismissed for demanding 1-lakh bribe

The Panchkula Police have dismissed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who was arrested for demanding a ₹1-lakh bribe from a farmer earlier this week.

Posted with the crime branch in Sector 19, ASI Vikramjit Singh was caught red-handed by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau while accepting a ₹17,000 instalment out of the total bribe on November 4.

According to police, the ASI was a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the extortion racket busted in May this year, involving kingpin Anil Bhalla.

The complainant, Jasbir Singh, a farmer hailing from Dera Bassi, told the bureau that his wife was undergoing dialysis thrice a week. As he needed money for her dialysis, he borrowed ₹50,000 from Bhalla. The latter gave him a cheque issued by someone named Deepak and asked to keep ₹50,000 and hand over ₹40 lakh to him, he alleged.

But when he deposited the cheque, it was dishonoured by the bank. He returned the cheque to Bhalla, who in return filed the cheque in court in his name, Jasbir alleged.

A few days later, he was called to the Sector 5 police station, where he was questioned by the ACP and SHO. Later, ASI Vikram Singh took him to a local court to get his statement recorded.

There, the ASI threatened to register a false case against him if he did not pay him a bribe of ₹1 lakh. “He took a ₹43,000 bribe from me on November 1 and had since been calling him seeking the remaining amount. He called me again on November 4, but I could arrange only ₹17,000,” said Jasbir, following which he approached the vigilance bureau.

A trap was laid and the ASI was caught red-handed from Sector 5 while accepting ₹17,000 of the bribe amount the same day.

On Monday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Surender Pal Singh dismissed the ASI from services.

The DCP said, “There is a zero tolerance policy against corruption in Haryana Police. No one will be spared if found involved in any corrupt activity. Strict departmental and legal action will be taken.”

He said people could also reach out to the police at WhatsApp number 708-709-1100 if they come across any corrupt government official.

