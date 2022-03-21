Panchkula | Potable water a pipe dream for Chauki village residents

Residents of Chauki village have been forced to drink contaminated water being pumped out of their tube well. Villagers have lodged several complaints to the authorities, who have allegedly not paid any heed to the issue.

The village, which has over 350 houses, is located around two kilometres away from Panchkula. For the last eight years, they have struggled to receive supply of potable water.

Varied health concerns, skin rashes and mouth ulcers have also become commonplace among residents because of the continued use of the contaminated water.

“Ulcers in the mouth are very common. There is this mouth gel, which we always keep with us, but the ulcers appear because of the water and it is an endless cycle,” Banarsi Das, an elderly villager who has been raising the issue for months now said.

He added that the villagers have stopped going to the doctor for minor health issues like mouth ulcers and rashes because of the sheer frequency of the problems.

Shiv Charan Singh, another villager, said, “For the last eight years, we have been suffering from the problem of not having access to drinking water. The tubewell, from where the water is being supplied to the village, is supplying contaminated water. We are forced to bring water tankers and those who cannot pay, have to drink from the tube well.”

He said the situation is similar in the nearby Murthal village as well, before adding that one of the villagers went as far as donating land to the public health department for setting up a tubewell, but no progress has been made.

Kirpal Singh, 65, who returned from a nearby village carrying drinking water said, “The tubewell of the village is 30-35 years old, its filters have been destroyed. It is supplying brown-coloured water, full of dirt.”

“This water has an extremely foul smell. You cannot stand near the tube well so imagine using the water at home. Every three to four days, mud gets deposited in tanks, which we have to remove ourselves,” he said, adding that the situation has worsened in the last two years.

Old Panchkula public health dispensary’s Dr Rishi conceded that he had not come across such cases in this large a number.

Officials offer flimsy excuses

Villagers alleged that irrigation and public health department officials, who are responsible for ensuring the proper water supply, have visited the area, but no concrete decision has been conveyed to them regarding the installation of a new tube well.

When questioned, Panchkula MLA and Haryana state assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta said no one had approached him with any complaint. “I have looked into the matter. The problem is there and by Tuesday, a new tube well will be installed.”

Councillor Rakesh Valmiki of ward number 16, meanwhile, said an irrigation and public health department team has already inspected the area and a new machine will be installed in the coming days.

Speaking about the long delay in the installation, he said, “Earlier, a machine was installed, but it did not function properly. We sent a team to install a new tube well, but a few miscreants attacked them at night and we are in the process of setting up a well again now.”

Public health department’s executive engineer Vikas Lather said a tube well has been installed in the Gumthala village, before offering assurance that a tube well will be installed in Chauki village as well by next week. He added that the department has been supplying water tankers to the village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON