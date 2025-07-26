Panchkula: Rape accused escapes Pinjore police custody, cop suspended

An accused individual, previously arrested on July 18 in Assam in connection with a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has escaped from Pinjore police custody. The escape occurred on Friday morning when the accused reportedly jumped from the roof of the Pinjore police station during his six-day remand, police said. Kalka assistant commissioner of police (ACP) has been assigned to investigate the entire matter thoroughly. (HT photo for representation)

Following the escape, police forces have been deployed to all railway stations, bus stands, and major locations to assist in the search efforts. Police are also actively questioning residents in Pinjore who hail from the accused’s home district of Kishanganj, Bihar, in an attempt to gather crucial information.

The original case was registered on July 9 after the victim’s father filed a complaint stating his 15-year-old daughter had left home without informing anyone. Police investigations subsequently revealed that the accused, who resided near a friend of the victim in Panchkula, exploited this connection to lure her away.

The accused transported the victim to multiple locations, including Ludhiana (Punjab), Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Kishanganj (Bihar), and Nepal, where she was reportedly subjected to repeated sexual assaults. The victim was later safely recovered from Kishanganj due to a family tip-off, though the accused managed to evade capture at that time. He was subsequently arrested in Kokrajhar, Assam, on July 18. He had been booked under Sections 140(3), 65(A), 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 6, 17, and 21 of the POCSO Act.

In response to this significant lapse, Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) has immediately suspended the constable who was on sentry duty. Furthermore, the station house officer (SHO) has been issued a show-cause notice, demanding an explanation regarding any other police personnel or reasons that contributed to this negligence. Kalka assistant commissioner of police (ACP) has been assigned to investigate the entire matter thoroughly.