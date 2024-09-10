Panchkula: Register for vote from home facility by today

September 10 is the last date to apply for the home voting facility in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. Senior citizens aged 85 and above, and persons with disabilities (PwD) who wish to cast their vote from home through ballots should fill up Form 12-D and submit it to district authorities by Tuesday. In Lok Sabha polls, a total of 25 voters exercised their franchise from home. These included eight from Kalka assembly segment and 17 from Panchkula assembly segment. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Yash Garg said the Election Commission of India was offering the option of home voting to ensure maximum participation in the democratic process.

Garg said this facility was optional, and thus to utilise it, eligible voters must complete the form and submit it to the returning officer. He said PwD voters must provide a copy of their disability certificate, showing a disability of 40% or more, and must be listed in the voters’ list.

Garg said booth-level officers (BLOs) will deliver Form 12-D directly to the homes of the eligible voters. On polling day, a team of polling officers will then visit these homes to facilitate the voting process. This team will include a videographer and police personnel to ensure the process adheres to ECI guidelines and maintains voting secrecy.

In the Lok Sabha polls in May, a total of 25 voters had exercised their right to franchise from home. These included eight from the Kalka assembly segment and 17 from the Panchkula assembly segment. In all 9,053 voters were eligible for the facility in Panchkula district, but only 27 opted for it.

Out of these 27 applications, two were rejected, as the voters could not provide certificate of disability.