Panchkula rehri market fire: 25K too little, our losses run into lakhs, shopkeepers on aid promised by CM Khattar

The compensation of ₹25,000 promised by Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, in the aftermath of the massive fire that reduced the Sector-9 rehri market in Panchkula to ashes, is too little said the shopkeepers.

Stating that they have suffered losses in lakhs, the shopkeepers’ association said that at least ₹10 lakh must be provided to each shopowner, along with cemented booths in the market. The Thursday night fire had gutted all 148 shops in the market, leaving the shopkeepers bankrupt ahead of festive season.

Ramesh Rana, the president of the Sector-9 market association, said, “We have suffered a collective loss of over ₹30 crore, as there were shops of electronics, eateries, cloth merchandise, etc.”

“ ₹25,000 per shop is nothing. We will be meeting MLA Gian Chand Gupta on September 7 and will seek compensation of ₹10 lakh per shop,” he added.

Mohan Lal, who owns an auto-repair shop in the market, said, “Itne mein toh tin ki ek chaadar bhi nahi dalegi (we won’t be able to afford even a sheet of tin with this amount).” He added that he has suffered an approximate loss of ₹30 lakh.

Lal further said, “When the CM came here yesterday, he initially assured a relief of ₹10,000 per shopkeeper. On hearing this, all the shopkeepers started shouting and registered their protest. Later, we got to know that the amount has been increased to ₹25,000.”

He further said the government and the administration have proved to be of little help. “Only opposition party leaders have come forward and assured financial help. Pardeep Chaudhary of the Congress assured cemented booths and compensation of ₹2 lakh to each shopkeeper.”

The market association members have also been receiving financial help from the civil society and NGOs, but it is not sufficient to reconstruct the entire market.

The association claimed of receiving help of around ₹5 lakh so far, of which Hiteshi Foundation granted a cheque of ₹2.50 lakh, Sai Trust gave ₹1 lakh, Gian Chand Gupta has assured help of ₹1 lakh. Apart from this, members of the public are also coming forward to help by paying a few thousands.

Constructed in 1985 and 1989 after allotment via draws by HUDA, this is one of the oldest markets in the city. The market was made of tin shanties, and loose electrical wires were a common site here, besides lack of fire prevention measures.

MC collecting details of shopkeepers

The Panchkula municipal commissioner has directed the section officers to get details of all shopkeepers, their Aadhar number, contact number and other bank details. The officials have been directed to submit the report by 6pm on Saturday, so that relief can be awarded.

