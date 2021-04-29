Panchkula reserves depleting vax stock for second-dose shots

Even as the local MLA has been claiming vaccination sites will be increased in Panchkula, the district is grappling with severe shortage of vaccine, forcing authorities to reserve the jabs for only those coming for the second dose.

The shortage has also cast uncertainty over the commencement of the third phase of vaccination from May 1, which will cover the 18-44 age group.

“We received additional stock of vaccine on Wednesday, but it will be reserved for people, aged above 45 and awaiting the second dose,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

The drive for the 18-44 age group will depend on the arrival of stocks in the next two days, she added.

While in the beginning of April, over 3,000 people were getting the shot daily, the figure has reduced to its half now. Over the last four days, only around 1,000 people were covered, while the vaccination sites have been reduced from 35 on April 1 to 22 on April 28.

On Thursday, the drive will be held at all primary health centres and community health centres. However, the civil surgeon urged only those eligible for the second dose to reach the sites. “Those who got their first shot at a private centre can also visit the government facilities for the second dose, which will be free,” she said.

There is no shortage, says MLA

After receiving the first shot on Wednesday, Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said there was enough stock of Covaxin in the state. “The number of vaccination centres will also be increased from April 30 onwards,” he said, while urging people to get the shot.