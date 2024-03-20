 Panchkula: Retired army officer duped of ₹2.2 lakh - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: Retired army officer duped of 2.2 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 20, 2024 06:31 AM IST

A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Cyber Crime police station of Sector 12 in Panchkula

A city-based retired army officer was duped of 2.2 lakh at the pretext of tatkal delivery of passport.

A retired army officer was duped of 2.2 lakh in Panchkula. (HT)

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Cyber Crime police station of Sector 12 in Panchkula on Tuesday.

In his complaint Brij Bhushan Sharma, 79, a Sector-20 based retired officer from Military Engineering Services, said that on September 1, 2023 he got a message regarding dispatch of his passport.

The message contained a tracking link which directed him to an application with a mobile number. Upon calling on the given phone number, he was told that his passport can be dispatched in 72 hours if he fills his details on the application and select fast delivery. He filled the details and tried to transfer 5 through the application but the transaction was unsuccessful.

Following this, 2.2 lakh were debited from his account in 7 transactions.

School teacher loses 99,561 to fraudsters

In an attempt to increase the limit of credit card, a government school teacher ended up losing 99,561 to an online fraudster.

In his complaint, a government school teacher Jitender Kumar of DLF Valley, Amaravati Enclave, Pinjore, said that he has a credit card of RBL bank and on October 3, 2023, at around 3 pm, he received a call where the caller introduced himself as an employee of the RBL bank’s credit card branch.

Kumar was told that bank has a scheme of credit enhancement and he can get the same by clicking on the link sent to him. He furnished the details as asked following which 99,561 were debited from his account.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered at the Cyber Crime police station of Sector 12 in Panchkula on Tuesday.

