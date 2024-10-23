Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Senior citizen loses 49,000 in ATM fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 23, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Complainant Jagdish Kumar Anand, a resident of Sector 15, said he visited the SBI ATM to withdraw cash but faced trouble as the machine repeatedly showed an “incorrect PIN” message

A senior citizen has fallen victim to ATM fraud, losing 49,500 after a suspicious individual allegedly assisted him during an ATM transaction. The incident occurred on Sunday at the SBI ATM in Sector 15.

A senior citizen has fallen victim to ATM fraud, losing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49,500 after a suspicious individual allegedly assisted him during an ATM transaction. The incident occurred on Sunday at the SBI ATM in Sector 15. (Getty image)
A senior citizen has fallen victim to ATM fraud, losing 49,500 after a suspicious individual allegedly assisted him during an ATM transaction. The incident occurred on Sunday at the SBI ATM in Sector 15. (Getty image)

Complainant Jagdish Kumar Anand, a resident of Sector 15, said he visited the SBI ATM to withdraw cash but faced trouble as the machine repeatedly showed an “incorrect PIN” message. During this time, an unknown individual approached him and attempted to assist without his consent.

Later, after returning home, his son alerted him about multiple unauthorised transactions that had been made from the joint bank account. Anand’s son received SMS alerts showing that three withdrawals of 10,000 each, one of 9,500, and another of 500 had been made from the account.

On Monday, Anand discovered that another 9,500 was debited from his account. He immediately reported the matter to the bank manager.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of BNS has been registered. The police have dispatched personnel to the crime scene for further investigation.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //