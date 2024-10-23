Panchkula: Senior citizen loses 49,000 in ATM fraud

A senior citizen has fallen victim to ATM fraud, losing ₹49,500 after a suspicious individual allegedly assisted him during an ATM transaction. The incident occurred on Sunday at the SBI ATM in Sector 15. A senior citizen has fallen victim to ATM fraud, losing ₹ 49,500 after a suspicious individual allegedly assisted him during an ATM transaction. The incident occurred on Sunday at the SBI ATM in Sector 15. (Getty image)

Complainant Jagdish Kumar Anand, a resident of Sector 15, said he visited the SBI ATM to withdraw cash but faced trouble as the machine repeatedly showed an “incorrect PIN” message. During this time, an unknown individual approached him and attempted to assist without his consent.

Later, after returning home, his son alerted him about multiple unauthorised transactions that had been made from the joint bank account. Anand’s son received SMS alerts showing that three withdrawals of ₹10,000 each, one of ₹9,500, and another of ₹500 had been made from the account.

On Monday, Anand discovered that another ₹9,500 was debited from his account. He immediately reported the matter to the bank manager.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of BNS has been registered. The police have dispatched personnel to the crime scene for further investigation.